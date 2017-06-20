版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Champion Iron unit signs contract with Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway Co

June 20 Champion Iron Ltd

* Champion Iron Ltd -Québec Iron Ore has entered into a transportation agreement with Quebec North shore and Labrador Railway Company Inc

* Champion Iron -agreement for transportation of Iron Ore concentrate which would be generated from Qio's Bloom Lake iron mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
