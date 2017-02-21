BRIEF-Changyou Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.77

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Feb 21 Changyou.Com Ltd
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56 to $0.65
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.64
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million
* Q4 revenue $131 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.9 million
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ads was us$0.75
* Qtrly average monthly active accounts of pc games were 2.5 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017