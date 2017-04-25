版本:
BRIEF-Channeladvisor Corp announces strategic partnership with eBay

April 25 ChannelAdvisor Corp:

* ChannelAdvisor corp - announced a new strategic partnership with eBay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
