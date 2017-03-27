版本:
BRIEF-Chanticleer Holdings announces lease signing for Little Big Burger location

March 27 Chanticleer Holdings Inc:

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Chanticleer Holdings announces lease signing for Little Big Burger location in Wallingford district of Seattle, Washington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
