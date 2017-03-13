BRIEF-Chaparral Energy says court confirms co’s reorganization plan

March 13 Chaparral Energy Inc:
* Court confirms Chaparral Energy’s reorganization plan
* Chaparral expects to emerge from chapter 11 by end of this
month
* Under confirmed plan, co's unsecured bondholders and
general unsecured creditors will own 100 percent of company's
ownership interest
* Plan received support from company's bondholders and
lenders
* Expects to have liquidity in excess of $100 million upon
emergence
* Upon emergence, co will also be governed by a new
seven-member, independent board of directors
