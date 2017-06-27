版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-‍Chargepoint says it has obtained license to become exclusive operator of GE's EV charging network​

June 27 General Electric Co

* ‍Chargepoint Inc announces it has obtained a license to become exclusive operator of GE's EV charging network​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
