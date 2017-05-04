BRIEF-Charles River Associates Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Cra International Inc
* Charles river associates (cra) reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Cra international inc- first-quarter fiscal 2017 utilization equaled 72% as headcount increased by 128, or 26%, year over year
* Cra international- for 2017, on constant currency basis relative to 2016, reaffirming previous guidance of non-gaap revenue in range $350 million-$360 million
* Cra international inc-sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8% to 16.6%
* Cra international inc - board expands share repurchase authorization by $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.