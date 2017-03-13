版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一

BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories and Chiesi Farmaceutici announce extension of integrated respiratory drug discovery program

March 13 Charles River Laboratories International Inc-

* Charles River Laboratories and Chiesi Farmaceutici Spa announce extension of integrated respiratory drug discovery program

* To provide Chiesi portfolio of drug discovery capabilities to help test Chiesi's candidates for preclinical development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
