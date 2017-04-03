版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories International reports launch of triple-immunodeficient mouse model for oncology research

April 3 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc says announces launch of triple-immunodeficient mouse model for oncology research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
