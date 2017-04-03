BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories International reports launch of triple-immunodeficient mouse model for oncology research

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 3 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc says announces launch of triple-immunodeficient mouse model for oncology research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property