BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.29

May 10 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* Charles river laboratories announces first-quarter 2017 results from continuing operations

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.29

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 revenue $445.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $437.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles river laboratories international inc sees 2017 revenue growth, reported 7.5pct - 9.0pct

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap eps estimate $5.00 - $5.15

* Sees 2017 GAAP eps estimate of $4.18-$4.33

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - company is maintaining its revenue guidance for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.06, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue growth, organic of 7.0pct - 8.5pct

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $5.00 - $5.15