BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.29

May 10 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:
* Charles river laboratories announces first-quarter 2017 results from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.29
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 revenue $445.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $437.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Charles river laboratories international inc sees 2017 revenue growth, reported 7.5pct - 9.0pct
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap eps estimate $5.00 - $5.15
* Sees 2017 GAAP eps estimate of $4.18-$4.33
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - company is maintaining its revenue guidance for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.06, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 revenue growth, organic of 7.0pct - 8.5pct
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $5.00 - $5.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit