公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五

BRIEF-Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger's fy total compensation was $19.55 mln

March 30 Charles Schwab Corp

* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015

* Charles Schwab Corp says CFO joseph r. Martinetto's total 2016 compensation was $6.3 million versus $4.1 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Chairman Charles Schwab's FY 2016 total compensation $8.1 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2ocYiPY Further company coverage:
