BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp reports Q1 net income of $564 million

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Charles Schwab Corp
* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $564 million, up 37%
* Quarterly revenue rose 18 percent to $2.1 billion
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0 .39
* Charles Schwab Corp says at quarter-end, active brokerage accounts were 10.3 million versus. 10.2 million previous quarter
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $8.5 billion, down 23% from Q1 of 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $11.8 billion, up 51% from Q1 of 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 235,000, up 44% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets rose to $2.92 trillion at month-end March, up 14% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.