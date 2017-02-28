版本:
BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp says it will reduce its standard online equity and ETF trade commissions from $6.95 to $4.95 effective March 3, 2017

Feb 28 Charles Schwab Corp

* Charles Schwab Corp says it will reduce its standard online equity and ETF trade commissions from $6.95 to $4.95 effective March 3, 2017

* Charles Schwab Corp says reduces trade commissions to $4.95 and lowers per contract options fee to $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
