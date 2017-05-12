BRIEF-Charles Schwab says April total client assets $2.95 trillion, up 1 pct from March

May 12 Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017

* Charles schwab corp - net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in april 2017 totaled $2.8 billion

* Charles schwab corp - new brokerage accounts totaled 125,000 in april, up 21% from april 2016