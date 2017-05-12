BRIEF-Charles Schwab says April total client assets $2.95 trillion, up 1 pct from March

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Charles Schwab Corp
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017
* Charles schwab corp - net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in april 2017 totaled $2.8 billion
* Charles schwab corp - new brokerage accounts totaled 125,000 in april, up 21% from april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project