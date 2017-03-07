BRIEF-Charles Voegele: Sempione Retail filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares

March 7 Charles Voegele Holding AG:
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of
outstanding shares
* Compensation for cancelled Charles Voegele shares will
correspond to offer price, i.e. to 6.38 Swiss francs ($6.30)
per Charles Voegele share
* For this reason, media and analyst's conference scheduled
for 21 march 2017 will not take place and shareholders' meeting
which was planned to take place on April 20, 2017 will be
postponed
* Charles Voegele holding will inform about new date of
shareholders' meeting at a later stage
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0131 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)