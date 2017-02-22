BRIEF-Chart industries elected CEO Samuel Thomas to position of executive chairman

Feb 22 Chart Industries Inc:

* Chart Industries - on Feb. 15, board elected Samuel Thomas, current chairman and chief executive officer, to position of executive chairman

* Chart industries - William Johnson, current president and coo, has been elected as ceo and president effective as of 2017 annual meeting

* Kenneth Webster will step down from his position as vice president, CFO effective as of March 1, 2017

* Board elected Jillian Evanko as company's chief financial officer, effective as of March 1, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2lMQeUZ) Further company coverage: