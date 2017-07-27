FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chart Industries reports 2017 second quarter results
2017年7月27日 / 上午9点45分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Chart Industries reports 2017 second quarter results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65 to $0.80

* Q2 sales $238.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.2 million

* Chart Industries Inc - qtrly ‍sequential order growth of 20 percent​

* Chart Industries Inc - FY ‍sales guidance remains unchanged and is expected to be in range of $875 million to $925 million​

* Chart Industries Inc - ‍capital expenditures for 2017 will remain in previously communicated range of $35 million to $45 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $896.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

