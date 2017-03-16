版本:
BRIEF-Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge's 2016 compensation $98.5 mln vs $16.4 mln in 2015

March 16 Charter Communications Inc

* Ceo thomas rutledge's 2016 total compensation was $98.5 million versus $16.4 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Cfo john bickham's 2016 total compensation was $47.4 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
