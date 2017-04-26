BRIEF-Charter Communications partners with AMC Networks to develop, co-produce original programming

April 26 Charter Communications Inc:
* Charter Communications -partnership with AMC Networks to
develop and co-produce original programming, with exclusive
co-content for co' spectrum platform
* Charter Communications - companies expect first content
co-produced and co-funded through the partnership to premiere on
charter spectrum in 2018
* Charter Communications - partnership will give co's
spectrum platform customers access to content created
specifically for them
* Charter Communications - charter will have an exclusive
initial window in u.s. To the co-produced content for use on its
own platform
* Charter Communications - AMC studios will retain
subsequent rights, including right to distribute content
internationally
