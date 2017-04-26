版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Charter Communications partners with AMC Networks to develop, co-produce original programming

April 26 Charter Communications Inc:

* Charter Communications -partnership with AMC Networks to develop and co-produce original programming, with exclusive co-content for co' spectrum platform

* Charter Communications - companies expect first content co-produced and co-funded through the partnership to premiere on charter spectrum in 2018

* Charter Communications - partnership will give co's spectrum platform customers access to content created specifically for them

* Charter Communications - charter will have an exclusive initial window in u.s. To the co-produced content for use on its own platform

* Charter Communications - AMC studios will retain subsequent rights, including right to distribute content internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐