2017年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Charter Financial says Robert Johnson relinquished title as co's president- SEC filing

March 27 Charter Financial Corp :

* Effective March 23 Robert L Johnson, chairman and CEO relinquished his title as president of company - SEC Filing

* Johnson remains chairman and CEO of company - SEC Filing

* Lee W Washam was named president of company effective March 23, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nY8HyM) Further company coverage:
