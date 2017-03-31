BRIEF-Charter prices $2.5 bln of senior unsecured notes and secured notes

March 30 Charter Communications Inc:

* Charter prices $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes

* notes will bear interest at rate of 5.125% per annum and will be issued at price of 100.5% of principal amount of $1.25 billion

* notes will bear interest at rate of 5.375% per annum and will be issued at price of 99.968% of principal amount of $1.25 billion.