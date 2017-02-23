BRIEF-CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.21

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Chartwell Retirement Residences
* CHARTWELL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2016 RESULTS AND INCREASE TO DISTRIBUTIONS
* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.21
* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.23
* DISTRIBUTIONS INCREASE 2.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017
* SAME PROPERTY OCCUPANCY 93.7% IN Q4 2016
* SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME UP 2.2% IN Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.