版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:01 BJT

BRIEF-CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.21

Feb 23 Chartwell Retirement Residences

* CHARTWELL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2016 RESULTS AND INCREASE TO DISTRIBUTIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.21

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.23

* DISTRIBUTIONS INCREASE 2.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* SAME PROPERTY OCCUPANCY 93.7% IN Q4 2016

* SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME UP 2.2% IN Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐