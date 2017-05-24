版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program

May 24 JPmorgan Chase & Co:

* Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program

* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card

* Says an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation signed a multi-year extension to co-branded Hyatt Credit Card Program

* Hyatt's loyalty program, World of Hyatt, will continue as a point transfer partner through Chase ultimate rewards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐