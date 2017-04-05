版本:
BRIEF-Chase Corp announces Q2 revenue of $57.3 million

April 5 Chase Corp

* Chase Corporation announces second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $57.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Chase - With less volatility in foreign currency exchange rates in period,recognized net transactional gains losses were not significant for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
