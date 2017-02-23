版本:
BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

Feb 23 Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham Lodging Trust announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Sees Q1 adjusted FFO per diluted share of $0.44-$0.47; sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per diluted share of $2.06-$2.20

