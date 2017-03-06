BRIEF-CHC Group says expects to emerge from bankruptcy in next few weeks

BRIEF-LendingTree announces pricing of $265 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
March 6 CHC Group Ltd:
* CHC Group plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting