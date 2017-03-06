版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-CHC Group says expects to emerge from bankruptcy in next few weeks

March 6 CHC Group Ltd:

* CHC Group plan of reorganization confirmed by court

* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
