BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring

March 24 CHC Group Ltd

* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring

* CHC Group Ltd- CHC completed its court-supervised financial restructuring process and emerged as a significantly stronger, better-capitalized company

* CHC Group Ltd - Pursuant to restructuring plan, company received $300 million in new capital from its existing creditors

* CHC Group Ltd -Restructuring plan also provides company terms for restructured aircraft leases

* CHC Group Ltd -Restructuring plan provides option for additional asset based financing commitments of $150 million from milestone Aviation Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
