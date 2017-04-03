版本:
2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

April 3 CHC Student Housing Corp

* CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

* CHC Student Housing - arrangement agreement with Dundee Acquisition in respect of proposed business combination between CHC, DAQ has been terminated

* CHC Student Housing - currently conducting review of strategic alternatives, will provide further details with respect to review as soon as it is able to Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
