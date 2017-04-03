版本:
BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition

April 3 CHC Student Housing Corp

* CHC Student Housing Corp. announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

* CHC Student Housing Corp says given termination of proposed transaction with DAQ, CHC is currently conducting a review of its strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
