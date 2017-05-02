版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces update on private placement

May 2 CHC Student Housing Corp

* CHC Student Housing Corp. announces update on private placement

* CHC Student Housing Corp says its private placement to raise a minimum of $600,000 and a maximum of $1 million will be limited to accredited investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐