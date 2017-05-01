BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 CHC Student Housing Corp
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
* CHC Student Housing Corp says will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements for FY ended dec 31, 2016 on or before may 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp - following completion of private placement, co intends to have auditors complete audit of financial statements no later than may 19
* CHC Student Housing Corp - company confirms it intends to satisfy provisions of alternative information guidelines found in section 10 of np 12-203
* CHC Student Housing Corp - applied to OSC, for management cease trade order under national policy 12-203 cease trade orders for continuous disclosure defaults
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million