BRIEF-Check Point Software Q2 financial outlook

BRIEF-Celestica announces executive leadership change
* Celestica Inc - Darren Myers, chief financial officer, has made decision to leave Celestica effective end of July
April 27 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Sees Q2 revenue $440 million-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.17-$1.25
* Q2 revenue view $453 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.23 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full year 2017 earnings outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
FRANKFURT, May 23 Chinese network and smartphone giant Huawei said on Tuesday it plans a global expansion into computers, posing a fresh challenge to established PC players in a market that has suffered from two years of steady sales volume declines.