版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q2 financial outlook

April 27 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Sees Q2 revenue $440 million-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.17-$1.25

* Q2 revenue view $453 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.23 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full year 2017 earnings outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐