FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Check Point Software Q3 outlook
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午12点50分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q3 outlook

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Israel's Check Point Software sees Q3 revenue $430-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.18-$1.28

* Check Point Software Q3 revenue view $463 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.28 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Check Point CEO says timing of Yom Kippur holiday lowered Q3 revenue forecast by $15 million

* Check Point Software maintains 2017 revenue forecast of $1.85-$1.9 billion, non-GAAP EPS $5.05-$5.25 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below