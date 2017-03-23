版本:
2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Checkers Drive-In Restaurants agrees to be sold for $525 mln - WSJ

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ

* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants sale to Oak Hill Capital Partners includes equity, debt and investment from Checkers’ management - WSJ Source: on.wsj.com/2npB5Jp Further company coverage:
