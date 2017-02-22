版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Cheesecake Factory Q4 EPS $0.67 excluding items

Feb 22 Cheesecake Factory Inc:

* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q4 revenue $603.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $595 million

* Comparable restaurant sales at cheesecake factory restaurants increased 1.1% in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
