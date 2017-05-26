BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile invests in robotics business

May 26 Cheetah Mobile Inc
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - unit of co entered into a capital
injection agreement with Beijing Orionstar Technology Co., Ltd.
* Cheetah Mobile - Beijing security agreed to subscribe to
newly issued equity interest in Beijing Orionstar for
consideration of about $40 million in cash
* Cheetah Mobile - Pingtan Dingfu, Kangyuan Heart agreed to
subscribe to newly issued equity interest in Beijing Orionstar
for about $0.4 million, $0.35 million
* Cheetah Mobile Inc says upon completion of transaction,
Beijing security is expected to hold 29.55% of equity interest
in Beijing Orionstar
