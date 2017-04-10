版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile says Zhenyu Jiang appointed CFO

April 10 Cheetah Mobile Inc:

* Cheetah Mobile appoints new chief financial officer

* Says Zhenyu Jiang appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
