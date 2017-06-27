版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Chembio diagnostics announces At-The-Market-Program

June 27 Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* Chembio Diagnostics announces at--market program

* Chembio Diagnostics- announced that it has established an "at--market" program through which it may offer and sell up to $21.2 million of common stock

* Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. will be acting as sales agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
