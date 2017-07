July 5 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio's DPP® zika system including the DPP® micro reader approved by Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency

* Chembio Diagnostics - Has received approval for commercial use in Brazil of DPP micro reader by ANVISA in collaboration with Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz