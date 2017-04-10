版本:
BRIEF-ChemChina Acquisition of Syngenta approved by Mexican competition authority

April 10 Syngenta Ag

* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority

* Says represents a further step towards the closing of the transaction, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
