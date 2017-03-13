版本:
BRIEF-Chemed Corp board authorizes an additional $100 mln for stock repurchase

March 13 Chemed Corp

* Chemed Corp's board of directors authorizes an additional $100 million for stock repurchase

* Share repurchases will be funded through a combination of cash generated from operations as well as utilization of its revolving credit facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
