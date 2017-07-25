BRIEF-Chemed Corp qtrly ‍adjusted diluted eps $2.15​

2 分钟阅读
July 25 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp
* Chemed Corp qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $2.15
* Chemed Corp qtrly revenue increased 6.3% to $415 million
* Chemed Corp qtrly earnings per share loss $1.35
* Chemed Corp qtrly net patient revenue of $285 million, an increase of 2.1%
* Chemed Corp - revenue growth for VITAS in 2017 is estimated to be in range of 2% to 3%
* Chemed Corp qtrly net revenue for VITAS was $285 million in Q2 of 2017, which is an increase of 2.1%, when compared to prior-year period
* Chemed Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $8.10 to $8.20
* Chemed Corp - sees 2017 VITAS admissions and average daily census in 2017 estimated to expand approximately 3% to 5%
* Chemed Corp - Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2017 revenue growth of 12% to 13% in 2017
* Chemed corp - adjusted EBITDA margin for 2017 is estimated in range of 22.0% to 22.5% for Roto-Rooter
* Chemed corp - sees VITAS full-year adjusted EBITDA margin estimated to be 15.0% to 15.5%
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $407.0 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEOL781J6d] Further company coverage: