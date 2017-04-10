版本:
2017年 4月 10日 星期一 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Chemed Corp says CEO Kevin McNamara's 2016 total compensation was $6.5 million

April 10 Chemed Corp:

* CEO Kevin McNamara's 2016 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oYnjfh) Further company coverage:
