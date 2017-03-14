BRIEF-Chemocentryx reports Q4 revenue of $4.9 mln

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Chemocentryx Inc:
* Chemocentryx Inc - company expects to utilize cash and cash equivalents between $50 million and $55 million in 2017
* Chemocentryx Inc - net losses for Q4 were $7.7 million, compared to $11.6 million for same period in 2015
* Chemocentryx reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard