BRIEF-Chemocentryx reports Q4 revenue of $4.9 mln

March 14 Chemocentryx Inc:

* Chemocentryx Inc - company expects to utilize cash and cash equivalents between $50 million and $55 million in 2017

* Chemocentryx Inc - net losses for Q4 were $7.7 million, compared to $11.6 million for same period in 2015

* Chemocentryx reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $4.9 million