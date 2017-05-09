版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Chemours Co files for offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2027

May 9 Chemours Co:

* Chemours Co files for offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2027 Source text: (bit.ly/2pr6TuV) Further company coverage:
