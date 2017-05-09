版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Chemours Co reports offering of $500 mlnof senior notes

May 9 Chemours Co:

* The Chemours Company announces offering of $500,000,000 of senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐