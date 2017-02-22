版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Chemtura reports Q4 and year-end 2016 financial results

Feb 22 Chemtura Corp:

* Chemtura reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 sales $385 million

* Chemtura Corp says currently expect lanxess merger to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
