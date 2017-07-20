FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Chemung Financial Q2 net income $3 million
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 凌晨12点02分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Chemung Financial Q2 net income $3 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp

* Chemung Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2017 net income of $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Net interest income for current quarter totaled $14.0 million compared with $13.0 million for same period in prior year

* Qtrly dividends declared during quarter were $0.26

* Book value per share increased to $31.67 at June 30, 2017 from $30.07 at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below