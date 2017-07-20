BRIEF-Chemung Financial Q2 net income $3 million

July 20 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp

* Chemung Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2017 net income of $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Net interest income for current quarter totaled $14.0 million compared with $13.0 million for same period in prior year

* Qtrly dividends declared during quarter were $0.26

* Book value per share increased to $31.67 at June 30, 2017 from $30.07 at December 31, 2016