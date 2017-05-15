BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces offering of $1.0 bln senior secured notes due 2027

Corruption watchdog's attack on central bank stuns South Africa
* Watchdog wants to change SARB's role of protecting rand value
May 15 Cheniere Energy Inc
* Cheniere Energy Inc announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2027 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC
* Cheniere Energy - co's unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.0 billion principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027
* Cheniere Energy - cch intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under CCH's term loan credit facility
* Cheniere Energy - 2027 notes will be secured by a first priority security interest in substantially all of assets of co's unit CCH and its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Watchdog wants to change SARB's role of protecting rand value
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Lonestar resources announces retirement of its 12% second lien notes