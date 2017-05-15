版本:
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces upsizing and pricing of $1.5 bln senior secured notes due 2027 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC

May 15 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere Energy, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes due 2027 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC

* Cheniere Energy Inc - Unit has upsized and priced its previously announced offering of senior secured notes due 2027

* Cheniere Energy Inc - Principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion

* Cheniere Energy Inc - CCH 2027 notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum and will mature on June 30, 2027

* CCH 2027 notes are priced at par and closing of offering is expected to occur on May 19, 2017.

* Cheniere Energy - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under CCH's term loan credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
